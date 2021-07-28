Advertisement

Man accused of torching ECU police cruiser

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Pennsylvania man is accused of setting an East Carolina University police cruiser on fire.

Fernando Laurens, of Pittsburgh, was charged with three counts of arson to personal property, along with resist, delay and obstructing a police officer. The 20-year-old Laurens is not an ECU student, according to a news release.

ECU says the police cruiser was parked off-campus at a university building on Charles Boulevard Tuesday afternoon when it was set on fire. The university says Greenville Fire/Rescue quickly arrived and damage was limited to the rear of the vehicle.

Officers were able to get a description of the suspect from camera footage and an ECU patrol sergeant spotted Laurens on 10th Street near South Founders Drive. After an attempt to run, Laurens was taken into custody, police say.

He is being held on a $50,000 secured bond and ECU says they don’t yet know of a motive.

SBI agents were called in to process the crime scene, while Greenville police are assisting ECU police with the investigation.

