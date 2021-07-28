Advertisement

Kinston man charged with child sex crimes in Pitt County

Pitt County deputies charged Johnny Perry with two counts of first-degree statutory sex offense...
Pitt County deputies charged Johnny Perry with two counts of first-degree statutory sex offense and statutory rape of a child under 15.(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man is accused of child sex crimes that happened in Pitt County.

Pitt County deputies this past weekend charged Johnny Perry with two counts of first-degree statutory sex offense and statutory rape of a child under 15.

Deputies say last August they received a report of a sexual assault involving a child that happened years ago. Then in January, another report came in involving a different child.

The 54-year-old Perry was arrested in Lenoir County on Saturday and jailed in Pitt County on a $300,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
county alert system
Health experts say unvaccinated young adults are to blame for COVID spread
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
NC to require state health care workers to get vaccinated
Paulina Velasquez, 15, is on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19. Just a week and a half...
Teen on ventilator after getting COVID-19 days before planned vaccination

Latest News

Joshua Hanson
Rocky Mount police charge man in shooting following car chase
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 9pm
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9pm
Beaufort Historic Cemetery
Old Burying Ground: 300-year-old Beaufort cemetery one of the oldest in the state
Beaufort Historic Cemetery