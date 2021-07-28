Kinston man charged with child sex crimes in Pitt County
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man is accused of child sex crimes that happened in Pitt County.
Pitt County deputies this past weekend charged Johnny Perry with two counts of first-degree statutory sex offense and statutory rape of a child under 15.
Deputies say last August they received a report of a sexual assault involving a child that happened years ago. Then in January, another report came in involving a different child.
The 54-year-old Perry was arrested in Lenoir County on Saturday and jailed in Pitt County on a $300,000 secured bond.
