Kinston man charged with child sex crimes in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man is accused of child sex crimes that happened in Pitt County.

Pitt County deputies this past weekend charged Johnny Perry with two counts of first-degree statutory sex offense and statutory rape of a child under 15.

Deputies say last August they received a report of a sexual assault involving a child that happened years ago. Then in January, another report came in involving a different child.

The 54-year-old Perry was arrested in Lenoir County on Saturday and jailed in Pitt County on a $300,000 secured bond.

