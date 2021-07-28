Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Hot today with a strong storms possible

Forecast Discussion: A front is sliding southward away from the region today while a hot and humid atmosphere is left over us. Afternoon and early evening thunderstorms will pop up. Some of these storms may become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center just increased our severe threat level to 2 on a scale from 1 to 5 with a severe weather watch likely to be issued. Any given spot will have a 30 to 50% chance of seeing a storm overhead with a higher coverage over the northeastern part of the state. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny and hot. It will turn hotter Thursday and Friday as afternoon highs reach the mid 90s for inland areas and the heat index climbs to near 105.

Friday may bring a heat advisory for many areas in eastern North Carolina with the heat index ranging from 105-110 degrees. The potentially dangerous heat will break a bit as we head into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Looking further ahead, we see higher rain chances early next week which will cause lower temperatures then as well.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, hot and muggy then thunderstorms with a high of 91 and a heat index near 101. Rain chance: 30 to 50%. Wind: SW 10-15 with higher gusts near storms.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and hot! High 93. Heat indices topping 103. Wind: SW 10-15 with gusts to 20.

Friday

Very hot and humid with a high of 95. Heat index: 106. Partly sunny with 40% chance of late day storms with a few becoming strong.