GRAPHIC: Video shows Atlanta police officer kick handcuffed woman in head

By WGCL staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WGCL) – Two members of the Atlanta Police Department are off the job after video appears to show a police officer kicking a handcuffed woman in the face.

The video, which may be disturbing for viewers, was taken as police were trying to make an arrest.

The video has many online outraged, and it horrified the woman’s family.

“It was a woman down on the ground in handcuffs,” said Nell Gibson, the woman’s aunt. “I am totally horrified. I’m speechless. Not only that, it’s a police officer.”

The video originally shared on the Atlanta Uncensored social media pages was shot on Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in Atlanta.

“She was spitting at the officer and then … she already spit at him once before, but it didn’t get on him,” said the neighbor who shot the video. “So, she spit at him again and it got on his boots. And that’s when he decided to kick her in the face.”

The neighbor said it wasn’t the only time the woman, identified only as Ashley, was kicked.

“They actually kicked her down the hill and she went rolling,” she said.

The neighbor said she confronted the officer.

“We was like, ‘Why did you kick her?’” she said. “He was like, ‘I didn’t kick her.’ He didn’t even know that somebody was recording him.”

Her neighbor said EMS took Ashley to a hospital. Ashley was later dropped back off at the apartment complex by police.

Her family said she takes medication.

“Ashley has some mental issue problems,” Gibson said. “We thought she was off her meds because they say she’s been acting kind of off.”

The Atlanta Police Department released a statement saying the officer seen kicking the woman – a sergeant - was placed on unpaid suspension and another officer who was present was placed on administrative assignment. The statement said police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

