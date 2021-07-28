COVID vaccination and testing event held in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -An event was held in Kinston Tuesday to get people vaccinated against COVID.

A food giveaway, COVID testing and COVID vaccination site were held at Southeast Elementary School.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy says they decided to bring this event to the public for those who may have a hard time getting to a vaccination site.

Those who attended were able to get a food box, gift cards, and also a free hot meal from a food truck on site.

Hardy says, “So we know there is a Delta variant out there and now is the time to get vaccinated. This event is to take away we don’t have the access to it.”

Another event will be held at Fairfield Park in Kinston Saturday, July 31st from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. It is being put on by Greene Lamp Head Start and you will be able to get the COVID 19 vaccination. There will also be a job fair and more.

