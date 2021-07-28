Cleanup event set for Tar River this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This weekend you have the chance to help clean up the Tar River.

The third annual Splash for Trash event will take place at the Greenville Town Common boat ramp.

It begins at 8:00 a.m. Saturday and will run until noon.

Organizers say they need volunteers to help collect trash and that gloves, shirts, boats and kayaks will be provided.

Sound Rivers is partnering with the Greenville Noon Rotary Club to make it all happen.

Last year’s event was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019 up to 80 people participated and collected between two to three tons of trash.

