Body of missing man found in Kinston

Dakota Gray, 22, was last seen in Kinston on Saturday.
Dakota Gray, 22, was last seen in Kinston on Saturday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say the body of a missing man has been found.

23-year-old Dakota Gray’s body was discovered around 9:30 a.m. some five miles from the Queen Street bridge, police said Wednesday.

The La Grange man was last seen alive this past Saturday in the area of New Bern Road. Officers were called to the Neuse River bridge around 1:40 a.m. for a person who had jumped into the river.

Kinston firefighters initially helped with a water rescue, but they and police could not find Gray. Since then, police say emergency crews have been searching for the man.

Police said although no foul play is suspected, detectives continue to look into what happened that night.

Anyone with information about Gray’s death should call Kinston police at 252-939-4020 or Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

