UPDATE: Pickup truck driver injured in wreck with septic tank truck

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says a driver was taken to the hospital after they crashed into a septic tank truck.

The wreck happened around 9:46 a.m. at the intersection of Old Blounts Creek Road and Highway 33 just east of Chocowinity in Beaufort County.

Trooper Alek Beelendorf said that a Chevy pickup truck driver was heading east on Highway 33 when he crossed the center line hitting the fuel tank of the septic truck.

The trooper said the driver was taken to Vidant Beaufort Hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

Beelendorf said that the driver will likely be charged with driving left of center.

The roadway is back open to traffic.

