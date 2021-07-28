Autopsy details hours leading up to 2020 Craven County jail death

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A state medical examiner says the death of a man at an Eastern Carolina jail last December was the result of a cocaine and methamphetamine overdose.

Travis Morris, 36, died at the Craven County Jail on December 16th.

Morris had been arrested early that morning after a traffic stop with Havelock Police who said drugs were found in the man’s car and that he tried to leave the scene and resist arrest.

“…he did have a fall/take down to ground while being placed in handcuffs,” a summary by the medical examiner notes.

The autopsy said that Morris was kicking and flailing around while on the way to the jail.

“He arrived at the jail around 0300 where he was noted to have calmed down but was sweating and grinding his teeth on arrival. He was able to change himself and seemed more cooperative,” the autopsy reads.

The autopsy goes on to say that Morris was placed in a cell at 3:30 a.m. with video/camera monitoring and that he was noted to have laid on the floor at some point.

“Staff went in cell to check on subject at 0630 when he did not get up for breakfast and found subject unresponsive with “shaking” like activity,” according to the medical examiner’s report.

The autopsy said that the jail nurse and EMS were called but that Morris declined rapidly and was in cardiac arrest.

Narcan was given to Morris and cardiac procedures performed but the man was pronounced dead at 7:20 a.m. by EMS, the autopsy states.

The medical examiner lists Morris’ death as cocaine and methamphetamine toxicity.

As WITN reported on December 18th, Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said that staff had been conducting 15-minute rounds when they found Morris.

The sheriff says that staff began life-saving efforts while waiting for EMS to arrive at the facility.

The SBI said that the investigation into Morris’ death is continuing.

