Vidant Health hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Pamlico County

(wsaw)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health is hosting a free Community Health Event in Pamlico County.

The event will feature a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those 18 and older, COVID-19 testing, food and snacks, blood pressure screenings, diabetes screenings, colorectal information, employment opportunities, advance care planning discussions, mental health resources, MyChart registration, organ donation information, emergency and disaster display and licensed providers onsite.

Appointments are not required to get a dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Second dose appointments will be scheduled for Tuesday, August 17 from 3 p.m.- 7 p.m. at Pamlico Community College.

Tuesday’s event is also from 3 p.m.- 7 p.m. at the community college.

