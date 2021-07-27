UNC football picked to win division, Clemson overall favorite in ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina football is picked to win the ACC Coastal Division this year. Preseason favorites means even bigger expectations on the Tar Heels.

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is named preseason ACC Player of the Year. The North Carolina native threw for 3,586 yards last season with 30 touchdown throws.

Clemson is picked to win their division and the conference title. The Tigers made the BCS every year since 2016. They’ve won two national titles and played for four in that time. NC State is picked runner up in Clemson’s division.

UNC coach Mack Brown basically said the preseason accolades just mean they have to put in more work to achieve what they already hoped to do. The Tar Heels did win the division in 2015. Although every team team in the division has won it at least once since 2015.

The ACC Football championship is between the two division winners. It’s December 4th at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

ACC Preseason Poll(147 total votes) Overall Champion

Clemson - 125

North Carolina - 16

Miami - 3

Virginia - 1

Georgia Tech - 1

NC State - 1

Atlantic Division(First-place votes in parenthesis)

Clemson – 1,028 (146)

NC State - 804 (1)

Boston College - 638

Florida State - 510

Wake Forest - 472

Louisville - 462

Syracuse - 202

Coastal Division(First-place votes in parenthesis)

North Carolina - 979 (109)

Miami - 881 (28)

Virginia Tech - 582 (3)

Pitt - 576 (1)

Virginia - 540 (2)

Georgia Tech - 340 (4)

Duke - 218

