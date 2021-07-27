Advertisement

Two people bitten by foxes in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fox bites have health officials in one Eastern Carolina county warning people to stay away from wild animals.

The Carteret County Health Department says on Friday morning a person was bitten in the Core Creek Road area off Highway 101 near Beaufort. Health officials say that fox tested positive for rabies.

Later that evening another person was bitten at Country Club Road and Country Club Court in Morehead City. Unfortunately in that case Animal Control wasn’t able to capture that fox so it is unknown whether rabies was involved or not.

Health officials remind people to not feed wildlife, and if you find an animal that appears to need help, stay away and contact a wildlife professional.

