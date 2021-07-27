Two Craven County drug dealers sentenced to prison

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two convicted drug dealers from Craven County are now headed to prison.

The District Attorney’s Office says Daryl Hill, 33, of Havelock, will serve up to 10 years, 8 months in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking in opium/heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school property, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of sale/delivery of controlled substances, and admitted his status as a habitual felon.

Hill was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, and $3,200 in restitution to Havelock police. Police arrested the man after five undercover drug buys in January and February of 2020, the district attorney said.

Cade Jones, 31, of Newport, pleaded guilty to Craven County charges of possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin and methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess with the intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and admitted his status as a habitual felon. Judge John Nobles sentenced him to a maximum of 8 years, 9 months in state prison.

That sentence will start after Jones serves a 13-year, 8-month sentence from Carteret County after being convicted of first-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, habitual misdemeanor assault, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, and a probation violation.

