Advertisement

South Carolina man convicted of killing Uber rider in 2019

Nathaniel Rowland
Nathaniel Rowland(WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina man has been convicted of abducting and murdering the woman who mistook his car for her Uber ride in 2019.

A jury on Tuesday found Nathaniel Rowland guilty in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville, New Jersey.

The University of South Carolina student disappeared in March 2019.

Her body was found less than a day later in remote woods.

Prosecutors said Rowland had trapped Josephson in the car with childproof locks that could only be opened from the outside and then stabbed her more than 100 times.

Defense attorneys argued that none of Rowland’s DNA was found on the victim.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zackery Phelps and Mellony McIver went before a judge Monday morning in Beaufort.
Parents accused of killing 6-week old appear in court
county alert system
Health experts say unvaccinated young adults are to blame for COVID spread
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Police charged 22-year-old Justin Tueros with misdemeanor child abuse.
Jacksonville firefighters rescue toddler from townhome roof, man charged
State COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 over the weekend

Latest News

Everyone should wear masks in schools, the CDC director says.
CDC: People need to mask up in schools
CDC: Some vaccinated people are contagious
Even fully vaccinated people can be infected with and spread the delta variant, CDC director...
CDC: Masks recommended indoors in some public areas, schools
Authorities have identified the Selma, Alabama, police officer killed Tuesday morning.
Police officer killed in shooting in Alabama; woman injured
Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart to pick up $1B in college tuition, books for employees