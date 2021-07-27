Advertisement

Sheriff: Davidson County man drags homeowner with stolen truck

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2021
LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff’s office has arrested a man who they say dragged a homeowner with a stolen truck.

The High Point Enterprise reports deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Sunday about a break-in at a home near the Silver Valley community.

The sheriff’s office says that during the break-in, a man tried to steal a truck and one of the homeowners was dragged by the vehicle. The truck wrecked and the man fled.

Deputies captured 28-year-old Christopher Dunning of Thomasville and filed multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Dunning is jailed on a $75,000 bond.

