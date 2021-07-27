Kinston mayor joins other state mayors in support of federal infrastructure bill

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Several North Carolina mayors gathered virtually this morning to push for passage of the bipartisan infrastructure plan that is struggling to get through congress.

Mayors from Salisbury, Greensboro, Asheville, Mooresville, and Kinston Mayor Don Hardy were on hand.

Each mayor spoke to the benefits their share of the $579 billion in infrastructure investments would bring to their cities.

Hardy talked about how the money could go to work for issues Eastern Carolina is certainly familiar with: hurricane resiliency.

“We can make our roads and bridges more resilient, make our water and sewer systems less susceptible to the damaging effects of flooding, build them so that they won’t fail or crumble,” Hard said, “It is the same with our buildings and all the infrastructure we rely on. This bi-partisan infrastructure plan includes money to do just that.

WITN spoke with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Tuesday morning following the mayors’ press conference.

“And there’s an awful lot of money in this package for North Carolina for coastal resilience -- infrastructure on coasts, stormwater treatment which is a critical area which relates to flooding. Water pipe infrastructure. So, a lot of what we’re talking about you do need the capital to shore up the port, shore up the dock, shore up resilience, shore up coastal communities, fix stormwater infrastructure so it works so you don’t have flooding. And that is exactly what the money is for in this package,” Raimondo said.

Raimondo said the administration is confident that the infrastructure plan can make it through Congress.

