Advertisement

Kinston mayor joins other state mayors in support of federal infrastructure bill

(Left) Kinston Mayor Don Hardy during a Tuesday morning virtual press conference with four...
(Left) Kinston Mayor Don Hardy during a Tuesday morning virtual press conference with four other North Carolina mayors. (Right) U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo during a virtual interview with WITN.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Several North Carolina mayors gathered virtually this morning to push for passage of the bipartisan infrastructure plan that is struggling to get through congress.

Mayors from Salisbury, Greensboro, Asheville, Mooresville, and Kinston Mayor Don Hardy were on hand.

Each mayor spoke to the benefits their share of the $579 billion in infrastructure investments would bring to their cities.

Hardy talked about how the money could go to work for issues Eastern Carolina is certainly familiar with: hurricane resiliency.

“We can make our roads and bridges more resilient, make our water and sewer systems less susceptible to the damaging effects of flooding, build them so that they won’t fail or crumble,” Hard said, “It is the same with our buildings and all the infrastructure we rely on. This bi-partisan infrastructure plan includes money to do just that.

WITN spoke with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Tuesday morning following the mayors’ press conference.

“And there’s an awful lot of money in this package for North Carolina for coastal resilience -- infrastructure on coasts, stormwater treatment which is a critical area which relates to flooding. Water pipe infrastructure. So, a lot of what we’re talking about you do need the capital to shore up the port, shore up the dock, shore up resilience, shore up coastal communities, fix stormwater infrastructure so it works so you don’t have flooding. And that is exactly what the money is for in this package,” Raimondo said.

Raimondo said the administration is confident that the infrastructure plan can make it through Congress.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zackery Phelps and Mellony McIver went before a judge Monday morning in Beaufort.
Parents accused of killing 6-week old appear in court
county alert system
Health experts say unvaccinated young adults are to blame for COVID spread
Police charged 22-year-old Justin Tueros with misdemeanor child abuse.
Jacksonville firefighters rescue toddler from townhome roof, man charged
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
State COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 over the weekend

Latest News

No Masks Required: Onslow school board set to ignore state health guidance
Two people bitten by foxes in Carteret County
Hospitalizations top 1,000 for first time in nearly 3 months
Daryl Hill | Cade Jones
Two Craven County drug dealers sentenced to prison