Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid then more thunderstorms

Forecast Discussion: A weak stationary front will park over eastern NC Tuesday. Scattered afternoon showers will dot the radar with isolated rumbles of thunder. Rainfall totals will range up an inch for some areas Tuesday afternoon. Like most July afternoons, not all areas will see rain. The front will weaken and slide slowly southward Tuesday night into Wednesday, with decreasing rain chances and climbing temps Wednesday through late week. Thursday and Friday will bring afternoon highs in the mid 90s for many inland areas.

Tuesday

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Rain chance 50%. High: 89°. Wind: SW-10, but gusty near any storms.

Wednesday

Partly sunny with only a slight chance of a sea breeze shower or storm. Rain chance 20%. High 90. Wind: SW-10