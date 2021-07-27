Hospitalizations top 1,000 for first time in nearly 3 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of North Carolinians in the hospital with COVID-19 topped 1,000 for the first time in nearly three months.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday afternoon there were 1,031 people in the hospital with the virus, compared to 954 the day before.

The number of people hospitalized has been on the climb since early July when there were less than 400 people statewide under hospital care.

The last time there were more than a thousand hospitalizations was on May 5th with 1,034.

DHHS reported on Tuesday another 1,603 people contracted the virus, bringing the total to 1,038,976.

