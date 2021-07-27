Advertisement

Healthy Habits: COVID-19 impacts on heart health

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 has impacted everything from our daily routines to our health, especially our heart health, according to doctors.

Dr. Blase Carabello, Chief of Cardiology at the Brody School of Medicine at ECU and Vidant Medical Center, says COVID-19 affects the inner surfaces of veins and arteries, which can cause blood vessel inflammation, damage to very small vessels and blood clots. Carabello says all of these impacts can compromise blood flow to the heart or other parts of the body.

Doctors say having heart conditions can also make you more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19, which is why it’s important to get regular screenings and check-ups.

In heart screenings, it is common that people show no signs or symptoms of heart disease. If that’s the case, doctors say it can be measured based on your cholesterol levels, blood glucose levels, the amount of C-reactive protein in the blood and blood pressure levels.

Other measurements include body weight and blood pressure, as well as some cardiovascular screening tests that begin at age 20.

If you suspect a problem, Dr. Carabello says you get medical treatment immediately. For more information, visit Vidant Health’s website.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zackery Phelps and Mellony McIver went before a judge Monday morning in Beaufort.
Parents accused of killing 6-week old appear in court
Police charged 22-year-old Justin Tueros with misdemeanor child abuse.
Jacksonville firefighters rescue toddler from townhome roof, man charged
State COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 over the weekend
Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
Amber Brannon was last seen on July 21st.
Missing Craven County woman found in New Bern

Latest News

Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
Garth Brooks to offer vaccines at his Kansas City concert
COVID-19 is running rampant in Florida.
Unvaccinated people are suffering inside a Fla. hospital
Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County, Fla., right, is sounding the alarm as the number of...
Central Fla. mayors alarmed over rise of COVID-19 cases
Nearly 44% of counties have what the CDC considers to be a high COVID-19 transmission rate....
Healthcare workers exhausted as nearly half the US sees high COVID-19 transmission