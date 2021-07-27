Healthy Habits: COVID-19 impacts on heart health

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 has impacted everything from our daily routines to our health, especially our heart health, according to doctors.

Dr. Blase Carabello, Chief of Cardiology at the Brody School of Medicine at ECU and Vidant Medical Center, says COVID-19 affects the inner surfaces of veins and arteries, which can cause blood vessel inflammation, damage to very small vessels and blood clots. Carabello says all of these impacts can compromise blood flow to the heart or other parts of the body.

Doctors say having heart conditions can also make you more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19, which is why it’s important to get regular screenings and check-ups.

In heart screenings, it is common that people show no signs or symptoms of heart disease. If that’s the case, doctors say it can be measured based on your cholesterol levels, blood glucose levels, the amount of C-reactive protein in the blood and blood pressure levels.

Other measurements include body weight and blood pressure, as well as some cardiovascular screening tests that begin at age 20.

If you suspect a problem, Dr. Carabello says you get medical treatment immediately. For more information, visit Vidant Health’s website.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.