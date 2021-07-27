ENC gymnastics coach says young athletes can learn from Simone Biles

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Simone Biles withdrew from the women’s Olympic gymnastics team finals she said to protect the team and herself, a decision understood by many in the sport.

“It was kind of shocking because I thought she was prepared and ready to stay, but if she wasn’t mentally ready then that makes sense,” said Crystal Coast Gymnastics coach and gymnast, Morgan Ettinger.

“I felt like it would be a little bit better to take a backseat and work on my mindfulness,” said Biles.

Expectations are always high for Biles. The spotlight is constantly on her and it is a feeling many can only imagine. “When the world and the country put so much pressure on an individual, the G.O.A.T and you know she’s expected to win everything and do things flawlessly,” said Crystal Coast Gymnastics coach, Steve Willard.

Coaches say the sport requires athletes to constantly be in tune with their mind and body and sometimes taking a step back is okay. “I think it’s important for the athletes to be able to recognize when they’ve had enough and it’s not safe for them physically or mentally to continue at that moment,” said the Owner of Crystal Coast Gymnastics, Rebecca Marson.

Marson explained even the pressure at their level of competition can be high. “As they move up in the levels it’s harder and harder skills and more of the same pressure and sometimes even more.”

As young gymnasts watch Biles go one, Marson recalled perhaps the biggest takeaway of them all. “Even Olympic gymnasts fall off the balance beam. Everybody, in life you fall, and you get back up and I think gymnastics does teach girls and boys how to fall and get back up, both literally and figuratively.”

Biles is supposed to defend her title in the all-around final Thursday. She said she will regroup on Wednesday before deciding to continue or not.

