Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route suspended due to staffing shortages
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CURRITUCK, N.C. (WITN) - A ferry route is suspended for the next few days because of staffing shortages.
The Department of Transportation says it’s suspending the Currituck-Knotts Island ferry service Tuesday, July 27 until Friday, July 30. Officials say it’s to alleviate staffing shortages at the Hatteras terminal.
The Hatteras-Ocracoke route is the ferry system’s busiest summertime route.
The schedule will return to normal on Saturday.
