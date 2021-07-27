Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route suspended due to staffing shortages

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WITN) - A ferry route is suspended for the next few days because of staffing shortages.

The Department of Transportation says it’s suspending the Currituck-Knotts Island ferry service Tuesday, July 27 until Friday, July 30. Officials say it’s to alleviate staffing shortages at the Hatteras terminal.

The Hatteras-Ocracoke route is the ferry system’s busiest summertime route.

The schedule will return to normal on Saturday.

