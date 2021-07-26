Advertisement

Wilson woman to become rare 2-time organ donor

(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (AP) - A Wilson woman is set to join the elite ranks of two-time living organ donors.

On Tuesday, surgeons in New York will take part of 54-year-old Stephanie Allen’s liver and transplant it into her brother, Eric Allen, The Wilson Times reported. Stephanie Allen, a delivery driver and mother of four, previously donated a kidney to her sister in 2006.

“Right now, she is the sunshine in my world,” said Eric Allen, whose liver was failing after two years of battling primary sclerosing cholangitis and Crohn’s disease.

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, just 91 people have donated two organs to two people since April 1994.

Stephanie Allen will stay in New York for a month during her recovery, the newspaper reported. Her sister, Lisa Ball, volunteered to care for her. Stephanie Allen donated a kidney to Ball after a previous donation from a car crash victim began to fail.

“Doctors have told me I don’t have any more organs to give,” Stephanie Allen said. “But if I had one and my other siblings needed it, I’d give it. It is hard to watch someone you love suffer and do nothing.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Gray, 22, was last seen in Kinston on Saturday.
Kinston police searching for missing man
Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
(From left to right): Mellony C. MCiver, 20, and Zackery L. Phelps, 26.
Two arrests made in infant death investigation
An airplane flipped over onto its roof after landing at Ocracoke Island Airport on Sunday.
Airplane flips over onto roof at Ocracoke Island Airport
Oak Island marine life
Officials investigate marine animal activity along Oak Island shore

Latest News

MCAS Cherry Point
Cherry Point to break ground on Hurricane Florence recovery projects
The state Senate plans no recorded floor votes until next week.
North Carolina General Assembly holds abbreviated work week
"Stuff the Bus"
Stuff the Bus events to benefit Craven County Schools
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Heat building Monday; Storms Late