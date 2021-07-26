Advertisement

UPDATE: Unattended cooking leads to Greenville townhome fire

An accidental fire caused significant damage at a Greenville townhome
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fire officials say a fire at a townhome that left two people displaced has been ruled accidental.

Greenville Fire Marshal Bryant Beddard says the fire broke out due to unattended cooking. The fire began around 12:15 a.m. Saturday at a townhome on Allen Road.

Beddard says two people were hurt and the townhome was significantly damaged. Officials say the Red Cross is assisting the two. Their names have not been released.

