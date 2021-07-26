Advertisement

Two Pamlico County men face drug charges after car search uncovers cocaine

Anthony Thomas & Anthony Green
Anthony Thomas & Anthony Green(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made two arrests Friday after a car search found cocaine.

July 23, deputies and K-9 Nibbles stopped and searched a car on U.S. 70 Highway in New Bern.

Two Pamlico County Men face Drug Charges in Craven County On July 23, 2021, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal...

Posted by Craven County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 26, 2021

During the search, officials found more than four ounces of cocaine in the car.

Anthony Thomas, 40, and Anthony Green, 57, both of Oriental face felony conspiracy to sell/deliver cocaine. Thomas also faces two felony counts of trafficking cocaine.

K-9 Nibbles
K-9 Nibbles(Craven County Sheriff's Office)

This seizure marks K-9 Nibbles in 10 days.

