Stuff the Bus events to benefit Craven County Schools

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Two “Stuff the Bus” events have been scheduled in the coming weeks to benefit local schools.

On Aug. 7 and Aug. 14, a school bus will be stationed at two different locations to collect school supplies.

On Aug. 7, the bus will be at Lawson Creek Park and Aug. 14, the bus will be parked outside Staples in New Bern.

The first event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Pelicans Snoballs will be available. While the second event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees of the Aug. 7 “Stuff the Bus” can also enter for a chance to win a YETI Tundra Cooler during the event.

SAVE THE DATE 📚✏️📓 August 7th | Meet us at Lawson Creek Park for our STUFF THE BUS Community Event 🤩 Come hang with... Posted by Rowland & The Home Sales Team - Servicing New Bern and Surrounding Areas on Thursday, July 1, 2021

Rowland & The Home Sales Team and B/S/H Home Appliances are partnering with Craven County Partners In Education for these “Stuff the Bus” events.

“BSH recognizes that not all students will have the supplies they need on the first day of school; some parents simply can’t afford to purchase the items needed.”

In addition to the “Stuff the Bus” events, several businesses have agreed to accept drop-off donations as well.

Businesses accepting drop-off donations until August 13: Century 21 Zaytoun-Raines at 312 S. Front St., New Bern

Edward Jones Investments – Dan Roberts at 301 S. Front St., New Bern

Toyota of New Bern at 5010 US Hwy 70 East, New Bern

Craven County Schools at 3600 Trent Rd., New Bern

Rankin & Fiume Orthodontics at 608 McCarthy Blvd., New Bern

White & Allen, PA at 1319 Commerce Dr., New Bern

BB&T at 375 S. Front St., New Bern

Dick Broadcasting (WRNS and Bob 93.3) at 1361 Colony Dr., New Bern

Mitchell Hardware at 215 Craven St., New Bern

Marine Federal Credit Union at 2034 Waterscape Way, New Bern

Staples New Bern at 3230 Dr. M.L. King, Jr. Blvd., New Bern

Havelock Chamber of Commerce at 201 Tourist Drive, Havelock

PostalAnnex of New Bern at 3537 Dr. M.L. King, Jr. Blvd., New Bern

International Paper (main office) at 1785 Weyerhaeuser Rd., Vanceboro

Union Home Mortgage at 1321-A Commerce Drive, New Bern

United Bank at 1725 S. Glenburnie Rd., New Bern

If you wish to donate, simply bring items to either of the locations listed to help “Stuff the Bus.”

To read a full list of items needed, click here.

All supplies collected will benefit the Partners In Education Stuff the Bus Event. Click here to learn more.

