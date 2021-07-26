State COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 over the weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Health officials said North Carolina surpassed 2,000 daily cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, the first time it’s passed that number in months.

On Saturday, the state logged 2,133 cases of the virus.

The last time North Carolina saw over 2,000 cases was back on April 20th when we had 2,020.

The state reported 1,910 cases on Sunday and then 1,401 cases on Monday.

Hospitalizations continue a 16-day climb with 943 people receiving care. On July 9th there were 409 people in the hospital.

Health officials have said that a vast majority of cases in the state are due to spread among unvaccinated people.

