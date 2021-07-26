Parents accused of killing 6-week old appear in court

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Parents accused of killing their infant daughter appeared before a Carteret County judge this morning.

Mellony McIver, 20, and Zackery Phelps, 26, both of Morehead City, are charged with second-degree murder.

The victim was six-and-a-half weeks old and died on July 7th. The two were arrested Friday by Morehead City police.

Authorities say the two lived in a one-bedroom apartment on North 9th Street. Drugs and paraphernalia were all over the apartment, according to officials.

District Attorney Scott Thomas said they are waiting on toxicology reports to see if the baby could have received drugs through the mother’s breast milk.

McIver and Phelps and are being held on $1,000,000 bonds.

Authorities have not said how the infant died.

