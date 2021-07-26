Advertisement

Nearly 50 USA Olympians with North Carolina ties

Tokyo Olympics - North Carolina Natives
Tokyo Olympics - North Carolina Natives(NBC Affiliate Marketing)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOKYO (WITN) - The Tokyo Olympics Team USA has 613 members this year, and nearly 50 have ties to North Carolina.

Of the 46 athletes, 14 claim North Carolina cities and towns as their hometowns. Five are competing in track and field, two in weightlifting, two in canoe/kayaking, and the others are spread across several other sports.

NameHometownSportAgeInstagram
Andrew CapobiancoHolly SpringsDiving21@ajcapo99
Anna CockrellCharlotteTrack & Field23@annacockrell
Bam AdebayoBeaufort County / High PointBasketball24@bam1of1
Caine WilkesMatthewsWeightlifting34@thedragonwilkes
Claire CurzanCarySwimming17@claire.curzan
Evy LeibfarthBryson CityCanoe / Kayak17@evykayak1
Gabbi CunninghamCharlotte (NC State)Track & Field23@its_gabbiii
John StefanowiczJacksonvilleWeightlifting29@rockman_actual
Keni HarrisonClaytonTrack & Field28@ken_aye_
Michal SmolenCharlotteCanoe / Kayak27@instapaddler
Naomi GrahamFayettevilleBoxing32n/a
Quanera HayesHope MillsTrack & Field29@pretty_quinn1908
Randolph RossRaleighTrack & Field20@randolphhross
Ryder RyanCharlotte (UNC)Baseball26@ryderryan15

Two Eastern Carolina natives represent this year’s team, with Beaufort County native Bam Adebayo and Jacksonville native John Stefanowicz.

Team USA’s Bam Adebayo competes in basketball preliminary contest

Among the USA team are two 17-year-olds, Evy Leibfarth and Claire Curzan, who are a couple of the youngest athletes to compete.

While they do not claim North Carolina as their hometown, we recognize 32 other athletes who have other ties to the state.

NameNorth Carolina TiesHometownSportAgeInstagram
Abby DahlkemperPlayed For: North Carolina CourageMenlo Park, CASoccer28@abbydahlkemper
Adrian HegyvaryCurrent Residence: AshevilleSeattle, WACycling37@ahegyvary
Alex YoungCurrent Residence: Chapel HillLaVergne, TNTrack & Field26@ayo_young1
Andrew SeliskarBirthplace: CharlotteMcLean, VASwimming24@andrewseliskar
Ashley TwichellAttended: DukeFayetteville, NYMarathon Swimming32n/a
Camilla FeeleyAttended: UNCWheeling, ILRhythmic Gymnastics21@camillafeeley
Chelsea GrayAttended: DukeManteca, CABasketball28@cgray209
Crystal DunnAttended: UNCRockville Centre, NYSoccer29@cdunn19
David KendzieraCurrent Residence: Chapel HillMount Prospect, ILTrack & Field26@bigwavedave110
Doug PayneCurrent Residence: Rougemont, Durham CountyAiken, SCEquestrian39@DPEquestrian
Erika BrownTwo-time North Carolina State ChampionKnoxville, TNSwimming22n/a
Hannah RobertsCurrent Residence: JacksonvilleBuchanan, MIBMX Freestyle19@hannah_roberts_bmx
Jayson TatumAttended: DukeSt. Louis, MOBasketball23@jaytatum0
Jessica SpringsteenAttended: DukeLos Angeles, CAEquestrian29@jessicaspringsteen
Jordan WindleTrained at: DukeFort Lauderdale, FLDiving22@_diverjordan_/
Justin DowellCurrent Residence: Holly SpringsVirginia Beach, VABMX Freestyle21@justindowell_bmx
Kenny SelmonAttended: UNCMableton, GATrack & Field24@kenny_selmon
Lily WilliamsCurrent Residence: CaryTallahassee, FLCycling27@lynnwilliams9
Lucas KozenieskyAttended: NC StateColorado Springs, COShooting26@lucaskozusa
Lynn WilliamsPlays for: North Carolina CourageFresno, CASoccer28@lynnwilliams9
Mary TuckerBirthplace: PinevilleSarasota, FLShooting26@mtucker10.9
Naya TapperBirthplace: Charlotte & Attended: UNCBeaufort, SCRugby26@Nayatapper
Paul ChelimoAttended: UNCGBeaverton, ORTrack & Field30@paul_chelimo
Perris BenegasCurrent Residence: RaleighReno, NVBMX Freestyle26@perrisbenegas
Sam MewisPlays for: North Carolina CourageHanson, MASoccer28@sammymewy
Shane BazCurrent Residence: DurhamCypress, TXBaseball22@thewizardofbaz
Tim FederowiczAttended: UNCErie, PABaseball33@FedEx19
Tobin HeathAttended: UNCBasking Ridge, NJSoccer33@tobinheath
Tommy PaulCurrent Residence: GreenvilleDelray Beach, FLTennis24@tommypaull
Trevor StewartAttended: NC A&TLorton, VATrack & Field24n/a
Tynita ButtsAttended: ECUHampton, VATrack & Field31@kiddynamic
Zachary LokkenAttended: Central Piedmont Community CollegeDurango, COCanoe / Kayak27@bugzathug

Be sure to tune in to WITN to follow these athletes and more during the Tokyo Olympics.

Olympic Quick Clicks
Watch NBC coverage live and on-demand
NBC Olympics: TV listings and event schedule
Olympic medal count by country

