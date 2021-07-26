Nearly 50 USA Olympians with North Carolina ties
TOKYO (WITN) - The Tokyo Olympics Team USA has 613 members this year, and nearly 50 have ties to North Carolina.
Of the 46 athletes, 14 claim North Carolina cities and towns as their hometowns. Five are competing in track and field, two in weightlifting, two in canoe/kayaking, and the others are spread across several other sports.
|Name
|Hometown
|Sport
|Age
|Andrew Capobianco
|Holly Springs
|Diving
|21
|@ajcapo99
|Anna Cockrell
|Charlotte
|Track & Field
|23
|@annacockrell
|Bam Adebayo
|Beaufort County / High Point
|Basketball
|24
|@bam1of1
|Caine Wilkes
|Matthews
|Weightlifting
|34
|@thedragonwilkes
|Claire Curzan
|Cary
|Swimming
|17
|@claire.curzan
|Evy Leibfarth
|Bryson City
|Canoe / Kayak
|17
|@evykayak1
|Gabbi Cunningham
|Charlotte (NC State)
|Track & Field
|23
|@its_gabbiii
|John Stefanowicz
|Jacksonville
|Weightlifting
|29
|@rockman_actual
|Keni Harrison
|Clayton
|Track & Field
|28
|@ken_aye_
|Michal Smolen
|Charlotte
|Canoe / Kayak
|27
|@instapaddler
|Naomi Graham
|Fayetteville
|Boxing
|32
|n/a
|Quanera Hayes
|Hope Mills
|Track & Field
|29
|@pretty_quinn1908
|Randolph Ross
|Raleigh
|Track & Field
|20
|@randolphhross
|Ryder Ryan
|Charlotte (UNC)
|Baseball
|26
|@ryderryan15
Two Eastern Carolina natives represent this year’s team, with Beaufort County native Bam Adebayo and Jacksonville native John Stefanowicz.
Team USA’s Bam Adebayo competes in basketball preliminary contest
Among the USA team are two 17-year-olds, Evy Leibfarth and Claire Curzan, who are a couple of the youngest athletes to compete.
While they do not claim North Carolina as their hometown, we recognize 32 other athletes who have other ties to the state.
|Name
|North Carolina Ties
|Hometown
|Sport
|Age
|Abby Dahlkemper
|Played For: North Carolina Courage
|Menlo Park, CA
|Soccer
|28
|@abbydahlkemper
|Adrian Hegyvary
|Current Residence: Asheville
|Seattle, WA
|Cycling
|37
|@ahegyvary
|Alex Young
|Current Residence: Chapel Hill
|LaVergne, TN
|Track & Field
|26
|@ayo_young1
|Andrew Seliskar
|Birthplace: Charlotte
|McLean, VA
|Swimming
|24
|@andrewseliskar
|Ashley Twichell
|Attended: Duke
|Fayetteville, NY
|Marathon Swimming
|32
|n/a
|Camilla Feeley
|Attended: UNC
|Wheeling, IL
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|21
|@camillafeeley
|Chelsea Gray
|Attended: Duke
|Manteca, CA
|Basketball
|28
|@cgray209
|Crystal Dunn
|Attended: UNC
|Rockville Centre, NY
|Soccer
|29
|@cdunn19
|David Kendziera
|Current Residence: Chapel Hill
|Mount Prospect, IL
|Track & Field
|26
|@bigwavedave110
|Doug Payne
|Current Residence: Rougemont, Durham County
|Aiken, SC
|Equestrian
|39
|@DPEquestrian
|Erika Brown
|Two-time North Carolina State Champion
|Knoxville, TN
|Swimming
|22
|n/a
|Hannah Roberts
|Current Residence: Jacksonville
|Buchanan, MI
|BMX Freestyle
|19
|@hannah_roberts_bmx
|Jayson Tatum
|Attended: Duke
|St. Louis, MO
|Basketball
|23
|@jaytatum0
|Jessica Springsteen
|Attended: Duke
|Los Angeles, CA
|Equestrian
|29
|@jessicaspringsteen
|Jordan Windle
|Trained at: Duke
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|Diving
|22
|@_diverjordan_/
|Justin Dowell
|Current Residence: Holly Springs
|Virginia Beach, VA
|BMX Freestyle
|21
|@justindowell_bmx
|Kenny Selmon
|Attended: UNC
|Mableton, GA
|Track & Field
|24
|@kenny_selmon
|Lily Williams
|Current Residence: Cary
|Tallahassee, FL
|Cycling
|27
|@lynnwilliams9
|Lucas Kozeniesky
|Attended: NC State
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Shooting
|26
|@lucaskozusa
|Lynn Williams
|Plays for: North Carolina Courage
|Fresno, CA
|Soccer
|28
|@lynnwilliams9
|Mary Tucker
|Birthplace: Pineville
|Sarasota, FL
|Shooting
|26
|@mtucker10.9
|Naya Tapper
|Birthplace: Charlotte & Attended: UNC
|Beaufort, SC
|Rugby
|26
|@Nayatapper
|Paul Chelimo
|Attended: UNCG
|Beaverton, OR
|Track & Field
|30
|@paul_chelimo
|Perris Benegas
|Current Residence: Raleigh
|Reno, NV
|BMX Freestyle
|26
|@perrisbenegas
|Sam Mewis
|Plays for: North Carolina Courage
|Hanson, MA
|Soccer
|28
|@sammymewy
|Shane Baz
|Current Residence: Durham
|Cypress, TX
|Baseball
|22
|@thewizardofbaz
|Tim Federowicz
|Attended: UNC
|Erie, PA
|Baseball
|33
|@FedEx19
|Tobin Heath
|Attended: UNC
|Basking Ridge, NJ
|Soccer
|33
|@tobinheath
|Tommy Paul
|Current Residence: Greenville
|Delray Beach, FL
|Tennis
|24
|@tommypaull
|Trevor Stewart
|Attended: NC A&T
|Lorton, VA
|Track & Field
|24
|n/a
|Tynita Butts
|Attended: ECU
|Hampton, VA
|Track & Field
|31
|@kiddynamic
|Zachary Lokken
|Attended: Central Piedmont Community College
|Durango, CO
|Canoe / Kayak
|27
|@bugzathug
Be sure to tune in to WITN to follow these athletes and more during the Tokyo Olympics.
