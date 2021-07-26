Nearly 50 USA Olympians with North Carolina ties

TOKYO (WITN) - The Tokyo Olympics Team USA has 613 members this year, and nearly 50 have ties to North Carolina.

Of the 46 athletes, 14 claim North Carolina cities and towns as their hometowns. Five are competing in track and field, two in weightlifting, two in canoe/kayaking, and the others are spread across several other sports.

Name Hometown Sport Age Instagram Andrew Capobianco Holly Springs Diving 21 @ajcapo99 Anna Cockrell Charlotte Track & Field 23 @annacockrell Bam Adebayo Beaufort County / High Point Basketball 24 @bam1of1 Caine Wilkes Matthews Weightlifting 34 @thedragonwilkes Claire Curzan Cary Swimming 17 @claire.curzan Evy Leibfarth Bryson City Canoe / Kayak 17 @evykayak1 Gabbi Cunningham Charlotte (NC State) Track & Field 23 @its_gabbiii John Stefanowicz Jacksonville Weightlifting 29 @rockman_actual Keni Harrison Clayton Track & Field 28 @ken_aye_ Michal Smolen Charlotte Canoe / Kayak 27 @instapaddler Naomi Graham Fayetteville Boxing 32 n/a Quanera Hayes Hope Mills Track & Field 29 @pretty_quinn1908 Randolph Ross Raleigh Track & Field 20 @randolphhross Ryder Ryan Charlotte (UNC) Baseball 26 @ryderryan15

Two Eastern Carolina natives represent this year’s team, with Beaufort County native Bam Adebayo and Jacksonville native John Stefanowicz.

Among the USA team are two 17-year-olds, Evy Leibfarth and Claire Curzan, who are a couple of the youngest athletes to compete.

While they do not claim North Carolina as their hometown, we recognize 32 other athletes who have other ties to the state.

Name North Carolina Ties Hometown Sport Age Instagram Abby Dahlkemper Played For: North Carolina Courage Menlo Park, CA Soccer 28 @abbydahlkemper Adrian Hegyvary Current Residence: Asheville Seattle, WA Cycling 37 @ahegyvary Alex Young Current Residence: Chapel Hill LaVergne, TN Track & Field 26 @ayo_young1 Andrew Seliskar Birthplace: Charlotte McLean, VA Swimming 24 @andrewseliskar Ashley Twichell Attended: Duke Fayetteville, NY Marathon Swimming 32 n/a Camilla Feeley Attended: UNC Wheeling, IL Rhythmic Gymnastics 21 @camillafeeley Chelsea Gray Attended: Duke Manteca, CA Basketball 28 @cgray209 Crystal Dunn Attended: UNC Rockville Centre, NY Soccer 29 @cdunn19 David Kendziera Current Residence: Chapel Hill Mount Prospect, IL Track & Field 26 @bigwavedave110 Doug Payne Current Residence: Rougemont, Durham County Aiken, SC Equestrian 39 @DPEquestrian Erika Brown Two-time North Carolina State Champion Knoxville, TN Swimming 22 n/a Hannah Roberts Current Residence: Jacksonville Buchanan, MI BMX Freestyle 19 @hannah_roberts_bmx Jayson Tatum Attended: Duke St. Louis, MO Basketball 23 @jaytatum0 Jessica Springsteen Attended: Duke Los Angeles, CA Equestrian 29 @jessicaspringsteen Jordan Windle Trained at: Duke Fort Lauderdale, FL Diving 22 @_diverjordan_/ Justin Dowell Current Residence: Holly Springs Virginia Beach, VA BMX Freestyle 21 @justindowell_bmx Kenny Selmon Attended: UNC Mableton, GA Track & Field 24 @kenny_selmon Lily Williams Current Residence: Cary Tallahassee, FL Cycling 27 @lynnwilliams9 Lucas Kozeniesky Attended: NC State Colorado Springs, CO Shooting 26 @lucaskozusa Lynn Williams Plays for: North Carolina Courage Fresno, CA Soccer 28 @lynnwilliams9 Mary Tucker Birthplace: Pineville Sarasota, FL Shooting 26 @mtucker10.9 Naya Tapper Birthplace: Charlotte & Attended: UNC Beaufort, SC Rugby 26 @Nayatapper Paul Chelimo Attended: UNCG Beaverton, OR Track & Field 30 @paul_chelimo Perris Benegas Current Residence: Raleigh Reno, NV BMX Freestyle 26 @perrisbenegas Sam Mewis Plays for: North Carolina Courage Hanson, MA Soccer 28 @sammymewy Shane Baz Current Residence: Durham Cypress, TX Baseball 22 @thewizardofbaz Tim Federowicz Attended: UNC Erie, PA Baseball 33 @FedEx19 Tobin Heath Attended: UNC Basking Ridge, NJ Soccer 33 @tobinheath Tommy Paul Current Residence: Greenville Delray Beach, FL Tennis 24 @tommypaull Trevor Stewart Attended: NC A&T Lorton, VA Track & Field 24 n/a Tynita Butts Attended: ECU Hampton, VA Track & Field 31 @kiddynamic Zachary Lokken Attended: Central Piedmont Community College Durango, CO Canoe / Kayak 27 @bugzathug

