John Paul II high school unveils new mascot, still the Saints

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school sports season is right around the corner. At John Paul II Catholic high school the colors and name remain the same. But, there will be new images associated with Saints starting this fall. Sports Director Eric Gullickson has more.

John Paul the 2nd high school here in Greenville has a new mascot. The don’t have a new name but a new mascot coming this year for the Saints.

“We’re putting effort into the four pillars of our school: student life, athletic life, spiritual life, and academic life. We had a think tank and ideas popped up and so Saint Bernard came up,” says Principal Katie Stanley, “When we looked at the characteristics of the St. Bernard and their history, they are smart, they are loyal, they are smart and they are energetic qualities. That’s what we are hopeful for our students here. So, when people come to our football games, basketball games and all our athletic events we will still say go Saints! Let’s win Saints! But again you are going to see a Saint Bernard running around the field, or the courts, helping to cheer us on. "

The mascot won’t be the only new thing this year the Saints are adding new teams to the courts, the fields and even the mats.

“We’ll be launching wrestling, we are building tennis courts to begin our men’s and women’s tennis teams, and also softball will get up and off the ground running this year as well,” says Stanley.

All of those sports set to get going this year and starting next week they will get back to action here at the high school with some new logos to wear.

