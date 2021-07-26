Advertisement

Firefighters rescue toddler from roof of home in Jacksonville

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters rescued a toddler from the roof of a home in Jacksonville on Saturday.

Beth Purcell, spokesperson for Jacksonville police, says a two-year-old was taken down from the roof of a home on Caldwell Loop around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Purcell says they are still investigating why the child was on the roof in the first place and whether charges will be filed.

