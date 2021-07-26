Craven County deputies looking for missing woman

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County deputies are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

Amber Brannon was last seen Wednesday leaving her home on Susan Drive, which is near the airport. The 30-year-old woman was reported missing on Sunday.

She was last wearing a black short-sleeve t-shirt, blue jeans, black low-cut tennis shoes, was carrying a bag with a black and white backpack on her back.

Brannon was last seen walking toward Howell Road.

Anyone with information about Brannon should call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357

