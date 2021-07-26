Advertisement

Craven County deputies looking for missing woman

Amber Brannon was last seen on July 21st.
Amber Brannon was last seen on July 21st.(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County deputies are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

Amber Brannon was last seen Wednesday leaving her home on Susan Drive, which is near the airport. The 30-year-old woman was reported missing on Sunday.

She was last wearing a black short-sleeve t-shirt, blue jeans, black low-cut tennis shoes, was carrying a bag with a black and white backpack on her back.

Brannon was last seen walking toward Howell Road.

Anyone with information about Brannon should call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357

