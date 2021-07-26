Chocowinity girls reach U16 Babe Ruth Softball World Series final
Fall to South Texas, only team to beat them in tournament
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Chocowinity Nutrien girls U16 softball team made it to the Babe Ruth World Series final round with a 6-5 win over Wisconsin on Monday morning.
The Chocowinity squad had to face South Texas in the championship round and needed two wins to take home the title. A hard earned feat just to get there. Chocowinity fell to South Texas 3-2 in 8 innings. South Texas is the only team to beat the North Carolina girls at the tournament.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.