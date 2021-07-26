Chocowinity girls reach U16 Babe Ruth Softball World Series final

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Chocowinity Nutrien girls U16 softball team made it to the Babe Ruth World Series final round with a 6-5 win over Wisconsin on Monday morning.

The Chocowinity squad had to face South Texas in the championship round and needed two wins to take home the title. A hard earned feat just to get there. Chocowinity fell to South Texas 3-2 in 8 innings. South Texas is the only team to beat the North Carolina girls at the tournament.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.