Chocowinity girls reach U16 Babe Ruth Softball World Series final

Fall to South Texas, only team to beat them in tournament
The Chocowinity 16U All-Star Softball team is headed to Florida for the Babe Ruth Softball World Series.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Chocowinity Nutrien girls U16 softball team made it to the Babe Ruth World Series final round with a 6-5 win over Wisconsin on Monday morning.

The Chocowinity squad had to face South Texas in the championship round and needed two wins to take home the title. A hard earned feat just to get there. Chocowinity fell to South Texas 3-2 in 8 innings. South Texas is the only team to beat the North Carolina girls at the tournament.

