Cherry Point to break ground on Hurricane Florence recovery projects

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will break ground Monday on the first of several construction projects that are part of the Hurricane Florence recovery package.

The project is called the P-162 Headquarters Facility and will house Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2 and Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron.

The recovery package includes $149 million to rebuild facilities on the air station. The work will begin at 9 a.m.

