Advertisement

Cherry Point to break ground on Hurricane Florence recovery projects

MCAS Cherry Point
MCAS Cherry Point(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will break ground Monday on the first of several construction projects that are part of the Hurricane Florence recovery package.

The project is called the P-162 Headquarters Facility and will house Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 2 and Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron.

The recovery package includes $149 million to rebuild facilities on the air station. The work will begin at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota Gray, 22, was last seen in Kinston on Saturday.
Kinston police searching for missing man
Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
‘It didn’t mean to go down that way’: Four arrested in deadly drive-by shooting of 13-year-old in Monroe
(From left to right): Mellony C. MCiver, 20, and Zackery L. Phelps, 26.
Two arrests made in infant death investigation
An airplane flipped over onto its roof after landing at Ocracoke Island Airport on Sunday.
Airplane flips over onto roof at Ocracoke Island Airport
Oak Island marine life
Officials investigate marine animal activity along Oak Island shore

Latest News

The state Senate plans no recorded floor votes until next week.
North Carolina General Assembly holds abbreviated work week
Wilson woman to become rare 2-time organ donor
"Stuff the Bus"
Stuff the Bus events to benefit Craven County Schools
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Heat building Monday; Storms Late