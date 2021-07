GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A busy four-lane street in Greenville is off-limits to vehicles this week.

CSX is rebuilding the railroad crossing on Regency Boulevard.

The work started Monday morning and is expected to take all week to complete, weather permitting.

Regency connects Memorial Drive and Evans Street.

Detours have been posted for drivers.

