Advertisement

Police: 13-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Monroe

Loyalti Allah was killed Saturday in Monroe.
Loyalti Allah was killed Saturday in Monroe.(First Alert Weather)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 13-year-old was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Monroe Saturday evening, according to police.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Icemorlee Drive.

Police believe Loyalti Allah was sitting with friends on a picnic table when what is believed to be a black Ford Freestyle (SUV) drove by and someone inside the vehicle began shooting in the direction of the children before speeding away.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene and there appear to be no other victims, according to Monroe police.

Allah was found with a gunshot wound before being taken to the hospital where the child died.

She just turned 13 on Mother’s Day.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the victim and we need the community to help identify and hold the shooter accountable for what they have done,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard. “Someone knows who did this. This was an innocent child and we need people to be brave and step up so we can catch those responsible for this senseless act of violence”

This is an active investigation and officers are talking with area residents and collecting any video evidence available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department as soon as possible at (704) 282-4700.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Dakota Gray, 22, was last seen in Kinston on Saturday.
Kinston police searching for missing man
Oak Island marine life
Officials investigate marine animal activity along Oak Island shore
(From left to right): Mellony C. MCiver, 20, and Zackery L. Phelps, 26.
Two arrests made in infant death investigation
An accidental fire caused significant damage at a Greenville townhome, officials say.
Two injured in Greenville townhome fire

Latest News

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny today with storms on the horizon
Hospital holds celebration for cancer survivors.
Destination Celebration: CarolinaEast celebrates life with cancer survivors
New Bern cancer survivor celebration
New Bern cancer survivor celebration
COVID-19 vaccine
Local health director and politicians sound alarm on getting vaccine
Drone supply delivery trials to Ocracoke Island underway
Drone supply delivery trials to Ocracoke Island underway