Advertisement

NCEL 07-24-21

NCEL 07-24-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Felicia Coleman
Missing Goldsboro woman’s remains identified 20 years later
Oak Island marine life
Officials investigate marine animal activity along Oak Island shore
Joshua Matthews & Jaquline Dudley
Citizen complaints leads to Craven County drug arrests
The man and woman are people of interest in the hotel theft case.
WHO ARE WE? Couple wanted in hotel theft case

Latest News

Powerball 0724
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny conditions hold through Sunday
Hospital holds celebration for cancer survivors.
Destination Celebration: CarolinaEast celebrates life with cancer survivors
New Bern cancer survivor celebration
New Bern cancer survivor celebration