Advertisement

AMEXCAN to share COVID-19 vaccination and voter registration information

COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine(kfyr)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) -The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina, Inc. (AMEXCAN) is providing COVID-19 vaccine information and assisting with voter registration Sunday.

The event will be held at the María Reína de la Americas Catholic Church, located at 636 Whitfield Rd, Mt Olive, NC 28365 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

AMEXCAN says the goal is for Latino communities, especially Latino youth to accept their call to action.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Oak Island marine life
Officials investigate marine animal activity along Oak Island shore
An accidental fire caused significant damage at a Greenville townhome, officials say.
Two injured in Greenville townhome fire
(From left to right): Mellony C. MCiver, 20, and Zackery L. Phelps, 26.
Two arrests made in infant death investigation
Dakota Gray, 22, was last seen in Kinston on Saturday.
Kinston police searching for missing man

Latest News

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny today with storms on the horizon
Hospital holds celebration for cancer survivors.
Destination Celebration: CarolinaEast celebrates life with cancer survivors
Dakota Gray, 22, was last seen in Kinston on Saturday.
Kinston police searching for missing man
New Bern cancer survivor celebration
New Bern cancer survivor celebration