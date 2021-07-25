AMEXCAN to share COVID-19 vaccination and voter registration information

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) -The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina, Inc. (AMEXCAN) is providing COVID-19 vaccine information and assisting with voter registration Sunday.

The event will be held at the María Reína de la Americas Catholic Church, located at 636 Whitfield Rd, Mt Olive, NC 28365 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

AMEXCAN says the goal is for Latino communities, especially Latino youth to accept their call to action.

