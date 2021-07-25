Advertisement

Airplane flips over onto roof at Ocracoke Island Airport

An airplane flipped over onto its roof after landing at Ocracoke Island Airport on Sunday.
An airplane flipped over onto its roof after landing at Ocracoke Island Airport on Sunday.(National Park Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - A single-engine airplane flipped over onto its roof after landing at Ocracoke Island Airport on Sunday, the National Park Service said.

The incident happened at 1:30 p.m. and officials said the airplane came to rest in the grass near the north end of the runway at Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Ocracoke Island Airport.

An airplane flipped over onto its roof after landing at Ocracoke Island Airport on Sunday.
An airplane flipped over onto its roof after landing at Ocracoke Island Airport on Sunday.(National Park Service)

The airplane pilot and passenger did not need to be taken to the hospital, according to the National Park Service.

Hyde County Sheriff’s Office and Hyde County EMS responded to the incident and the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified, according to the National Park Service.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Dakota Gray, 22, was last seen in Kinston on Saturday.
Kinston police searching for missing man
Oak Island marine life
Officials investigate marine animal activity along Oak Island shore
(From left to right): Mellony C. MCiver, 20, and Zackery L. Phelps, 26.
Two arrests made in infant death investigation
An accidental fire caused significant damage at a Greenville townhome, officials say.
Two injured in Greenville townhome fire

Latest News

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny today with storms on the horizon
Successful drone trial delivers supplies to Ocracoke Island
Hospital holds celebration for cancer survivors.
Destination Celebration: CarolinaEast celebrates life with cancer survivors
New Bern cancer survivor celebration
New Bern cancer survivor celebration