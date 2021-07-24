Unvaccinated snow leopard at San Diego Zoo catches COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A snow leopard at the San Diego Zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The zoo says caretakers noticed that Ramil, a 9-year-old male snow leopard, had a cough and runny nose on Thursday.

Two separate tests confirmed the presence of the coronavirus.

A male snow leopard at the San Diego Zoo is suspected to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Wildlife care specialists noticed the snow leopard was coughing and had nasal discharge, prompting the team to test for the virus. Results are pending at this time pic.twitter.com/GWLc6mygmw — San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (@sandiegozoo) July 24, 2021

It’s unclear how the snow leopard got infected.

In January, a troop of eight gorillas at the zoo’s sister facility, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, contracted COVID-19 from a keeper who had the virus but showed no symptoms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.