Two injured in Greenville townhome fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were injured in an early morning fire that caused significant damage to a Greenville townhome.

Fire Marshal, Bryant Beddard said crews went out around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning to the 900th block of Allen Rd.

According to Beddard, an accidental fire caused significant damage to a townhome displacing two people.

Officials say the Red Cross is assisting the two.

The Greenville Fire Department and the Red Oak Fire Department went out to the call.

Beddard did not release names, ages or exact injuries of the impacted.

