Advertisement

Two arrests made in infant death investigation

(From left to right): Mellony C. MCiver, 20, and Zackery L. Phelps, 26.
(From left to right): Mellony C. MCiver, 20, and Zackery L. Phelps, 26.(Morehead City Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were arrested in relation to a death investigation of an infant in Morehead City.

Mellony C. MCiver, 20, and Zackery L. Phelps, 26, both of Morehead City, are facing charges of second degree murder and second degree murder without regard.

TWO ARRESTED IN INFANT DEATH INVESTIGATION: On July 23, 2021, in conjunction with the District Attorney’s Office,...

Posted by Morehead City Police Department on Saturday, July 24, 2021

MCiver and Phelps were arrested on Friday after the District Attorney’s Office and Morehead City Police obtained and served warrants for arrest.

Morehead City Police said this investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Felicia Coleman
Missing Goldsboro woman’s remains identified 20 years later
Oak Island marine life
Officials investigate marine animal activity along Oak Island shore
Joshua Matthews & Jaquline Dudley
Citizen complaints leads to Craven County drug arrests
The man and woman are people of interest in the hotel theft case.
WHO ARE WE? Couple wanted in hotel theft case

Latest News

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Comfortable weekend weather
COVID-19 vaccine
Local health director and politicians sound alarm on getting vaccine
Drone supply delivery trials to Ocracoke Island underway
Drone supply delivery trials to Ocracoke Island underway
Police Officers complete Crisis Intervention Training
Crisis intervention training graduation