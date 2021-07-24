Two arrests made in infant death investigation

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were arrested in relation to a death investigation of an infant in Morehead City.

Mellony C. MCiver, 20, and Zackery L. Phelps, 26, both of Morehead City, are facing charges of second degree murder and second degree murder without regard.

TWO ARRESTED IN INFANT DEATH INVESTIGATION: On July 23, 2021, in conjunction with the District Attorney’s Office,... Posted by Morehead City Police Department on Saturday, July 24, 2021

MCiver and Phelps were arrested on Friday after the District Attorney’s Office and Morehead City Police obtained and served warrants for arrest.

Morehead City Police said this investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.

