Peletah Ministries offers COVID-19 vaccine information around the east

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Peletah Ministries is set to host a community caravan weekend for COVID-19 vaccinations.

During the event, the ministry says they will offer COVID-19 vaccine information, food, and PPE at the locations below.

Saturday, July 24th:

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 405 Cedar Street in Beaufort from 8:45am-9:30am

Nationalities Barber Shop, 13451 NC HWY 55 in Alliance from 10:15am-11:00am

Biblical House of God, 906 George Street in New Bern from 11:30am-1:00pm

Harvey’s Breakfast Place, 823 S. Memorial Drive in Greenville from 2:00pm-4:15pm

Sunday, July 25th:

St. Stephen Church of Christ, Disciples of Christ at 432 1st Street in Trenton from 1:00pm-2:00pm

