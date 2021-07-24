Advertisement

Packaged carrots recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration reported dozens of packaged carrots products are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

Grimmway Farms issued a voluntary recall of several bagged carrots products from their brands Bunny Luv, Cal-Organics and O Organics.

The products were shipped to retailers throughout the U.S.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the possible contamination, according to the FDA report.

Consumers are advised to throw away the bags.

More information on the recall can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Felicia Coleman
Missing Goldsboro woman’s remains identified 20 years later
Joshua Matthews & Jaquline Dudley
Citizen complaints leads to Craven County drug arrests
Oak Island marine life
Officials investigate marine animal activity along Oak Island shore
The man and woman are people of interest in the hotel theft case.
WHO ARE WE? Couple wanted in hotel theft case
Duplin County man wins $200,000 lottery.
Duplin County man wins $200,000 from scratch-off

Latest News

Grimmway Farms issued a voluntary recall of several of their packaged carrot products from...
Packaged carrots recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
A man is accused of hijacking an ambulance in Houston and taking the EMT and the patient along...
Suspect hijacks ambulance with patient, EMT inside
A man is accused of hijacking an ambulance in Houston and taking the EMT and the patient along...
Suspect hijacks ambulance with patient, EMT inside
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Comfortable weekend weather