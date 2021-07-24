Advertisement

Kinston police searching for missing man

Dakota Gray, 22, was last seen in Kinston on Saturday.
Dakota Gray, 22, was last seen in Kinston on Saturday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are searching for a man who was last seen in the area of 213 E. New Bern Road on Saturday.

Dakota Gray, 22, was wearing blue jeans and steel toed boots and has tattoos on his left forearm, chest, and left hand knuckles, according to police.

A woman who knows Gray said he was hanging out by the bridge on Queen Street before they said he jumped into the water, however he was not found there so far, and friends and family were searching for him in areas nearby.

Kinston police said they’re continuing to search for Gray in the water and on land.

