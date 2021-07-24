Advertisement

Carteret County to host Sheriffs’ Association annual business conference

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is set to host the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association annual business conference beginning Saturday in Atlantic Beach.

The office says during the event Sheriffs and law enforcement from across the state will meet to discuss key issues facing law enforcement and share ideas about how to better serve their communities.

Everyone is attendance plans to discuss a range of different topics including crisis communication, civil commitments and transportation, and NCSA resources.

