GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Koinonia Christian Center is hosting a Back to School Summer Jam Saturday from 11a.m. to 3p.m. at the Greenville, Town Common.

The center says they will have free food, games and music.

Also a $5,000 donation will be given to three schools with the largest turnout.

