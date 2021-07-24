252 List drag racing draws big crowds, drivers of all ages to Kinston Drag Strip

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Based on the show “Street Outlaws,” Kinston Drag Strip runs 252 List racing the first three Thursday’s of the month from April to October. It’s a family event for all ages of drag racers.

“A bunch of guys got together started a small-tire race,” says 252 Race Master David Braxton, “and it’s just grown over the last three or four years.”

Power and speed.

“It’s a blast and it’s a thrill,” says driver Thurman Braxton, “and then it’s over with.”

It only takes about 3 to 5 seconds for the big cars to go 1/8th of a mile.

“You can’t focus on anything but what’s in that car that’s for sure,” says driver Reggie Davis.

Around 8 or 9 seconds for junior racers.

“Just waiting for the third yellow to come on,” says junior dragster driver Blake Toler.

For David and Thurman Braxton, racing is a father and son bond.

“My son owns a speed shop. We work on our own car and we’ve actually built most the cars out here,” says Thurman, “That’s the cool thing about it. He does all the work on the trucks and I drive them.”

Their bond has grown 252 race night with around 800 to a thousand people attending most weeks.

“All year long we’ve got top 10 guys,” says David, “We have two classes. We have all our full chassis cars as long as you’re on a small tire.”

They offer a second class to make it open for as many drivers as possible.

“Real fast cars but you have to have imitations on the chassis, you have to have stock frame wheels on the front,” says David, “True DOT approved street tires.”

Like the Braxton’s, Blake Toler and his dad work 4 nights each week on his junior dragster.

“I grew up with it working on cars with my dad,” says Toler, “because he raced.”

At age 11, he has already raced for 5 seasons.

“My first year racing I won the championship,” says Blake, ”It was against like 16, 17, 18-year-olds.”

But whatever got the drivers in the cars...

“Watched Street Outlaws on TV and then I found out they were doing it in my hometown so I came out,” says Davis.

They don’t plan to stop racing in Kinston any time soon.

“I just started doing it around two years ago and I love it so far,” says Davis.

“I’m going to do it for as long as I live,” says Toler.

David Braxton says anyone can race provided they meet the rules on their website. Fans I’d suggest getting there early if you want to go watch because it really fills up. They will have a championship race day at the end of the season.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.