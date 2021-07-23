Advertisement

WHO ARE WE? Couple wanted in hotel theft case

The man and woman are people of interest in the hotel theft case.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police today released surveillance photos of a couple possibly connected to a theft at a hotel.

The theft happened at the Red Roof Inn on Lejeune Boulevard back on July 7th.

The two people are persons of interest in the theft.

The man is in his late 20s to mid to late 30s. He appears to be 5′9″ to 6′ tall with a medium build, dark hair, and facial hair. Police say the man has a tattoo on his left hand.

The woman is likely in the same age range. She is 5′3″ to 5′6″ tall with a small build, brown hair with blonde bleaching. The woman has tattoos on her right arm, left arm, and left collar bone/shoulder area.

Anyone with information on their identity is urged to contact Jacksonville police at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

