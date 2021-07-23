Advertisement

Wake County Uber driver charged with sexually assaulting customer

FILE - In this May 15, 2020 file photo, an Uber sign is displayed inside a car. (AP Photo/Nam...
FILE - In this May 15, 2020 file photo, an Uber sign is displayed inside a car. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A sheriff’s office in North Carolina charged an Uber driver with sexually assaulting a customer.

A news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office says investigators have charged Muhammad Arslan Afzal with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree forcible sexual offense, indecent exposure and sexual battery.

According to investigators, the driver stopped his car on the shoulder of Interstate 540 near Knightdale early on May 9 and asked his passenger to move to the front seat to help him with his GPS.

The sheriff’s office says the driver assaulted the woman, then drove her to her destination before he fled the area.

