Two men charged in New Bern shooting

Carter | Aldridge
Carter | Aldridge(New Bern police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have arrested two men for a shooting that saw several homes and vehicles damaged.

New Bern Police arrested Daquan Carter, 26, and Bishop Aldridge, 35, both of New Bern, on Tuesday.

Both were charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Carter saw an additional possession of a firearm by a felon charge.

Police responded back on July 16th to the 1200 block of E. Street and discovered several shell casings on the ground and damage to homes and vehicles.

Investigators are crediting the community with helping them make the arrests.

Additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

